The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) are just 2.5-point favorites at home against the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Each team features a tough rushing defense, with the Wildcats 10th in the country against the run, and the Gators 15th. The over/under is set at 44 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Florida matchup.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-2.5) 44 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kentucky (-2.5) 44.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Florida has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Gators have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.