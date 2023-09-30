The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) host an SEC clash against the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Kentucky has the 65th-ranked offense this season (396.5 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 20th-best with only 293.3 yards allowed per game. Florida has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 244.8 total yards per contest (fifth-best). On offense, it ranks 55th by racking up 412.5 total yards per game.

Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Kentucky vs. Florida Key Statistics

Kentucky Florida 396.5 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (65th) 293.3 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.8 (5th) 131.5 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (57th) 265 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.8 (56th) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (126th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has compiled 1,060 yards (265 ypg) on 73-of-124 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 314 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 137 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns in the pass game.

Jutahn McClain has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 114 yards (28.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's 283 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has totaled 16 catches and three touchdowns.

Barion Brown has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 214 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dane Key has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 13 catches for 196 yards, an average of 49 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has put up 951 passing yards, or 237.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.8% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with one interception.

Trevor Etienne has rushed for 329 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Montrell Johnson has compiled 211 yards on 46 carries with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has collected 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 362 (90.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has one touchdown.

Eugene Wilson III has caught 12 passes and compiled 104 receiving yards (26 per game).

Caleb Douglas has racked up 99 reciving yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

