The North Alabama Lions (2-3) face a fellow UAC foe when they visit the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Braly Municipal Stadium.

North Alabama is averaging 24 points per game on offense (62nd in the FCS), and ranks 70th on the other side of the ball with 28 points allowed per game. While Eastern Kentucky's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking third-worst by conceding 513.5 total yards per game, its offense ranks 24th-best with 413.5 total yards per contest.

We will break down all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky North Alabama 413.5 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (3rd) 513.5 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (124th) 158 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.6 (30th) 255.5 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.4 (46th) 5 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has compiled 1,022 yards (255.5 yards per game) while completing 60.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 139 yards with one touchdown.

Braedon Sloan's team-high 215 rushing yards have come on 37 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 130 receiving yards (32.5 per game) on 14 catches with one touchdown.

Joshua Carter has run for 203 yards across 33 carries. He's chipped in with six catches for 72 yards.

Jaden Smith has registered 26 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 276 (69 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Hunter Brown's 10 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 1,019 yards (203.8 ypg) to lead North Alabama, completing 57.2% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 95 rushing yards on 43 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Demarcus Lacey has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 373 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Jalyn Daniels has carried the ball 16 times for 223 yards (44.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew's leads his squad with 291 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 28 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Kobe Warden has put together a 204-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 24 passes on 33 targets.

David Florence has hauled in 17 grabs for 169 yards, an average of 33.8 yards per game.

