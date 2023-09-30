Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (82-78) will face off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 30. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+110). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Connor Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.66 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (1-4, 7.98 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 22 (55%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 10-8 (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Reds played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have won in 33, or 42.3%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 19-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230) Iván Herrera 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.