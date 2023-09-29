Richie Palacios, with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Richie Palacios At The Plate

  • Palacios is batting .277 with five doubles, five home runs and five walks.
  • Palacios will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.
  • Palacios has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Palacios has had an RBI in 10 games this season (35.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
  • In five of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 15
.222 AVG .319
.263 OBP .353
.333 SLG .660
2 XBH 8
1 HR 4
5 RBI 9
3/2 K/BB 8/3
0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 220 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.46 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.