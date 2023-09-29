The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .444, fueled by 54 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 98 games this season (of 152 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (21 of 152), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has driven home a run in 49 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • In 42.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
77 GP 75
.276 AVG .258
.384 OBP .339
.466 SLG .423
29 XBH 25
13 HR 12
42 RBI 37
88/50 K/BB 71/36
7 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Williamson (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.