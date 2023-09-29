Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oldham County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Oldham County, Kentucky. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Oldham County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
North Oldham High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.