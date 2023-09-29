Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenup County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Greenup County, Kentucky. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Greenup County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Greenup County High School at Boyd County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ashland, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raceland Worthington High School at Hazard High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
