Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Spencer Steer, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Cincinnati Reds-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 157 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 86 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .267/.362/.444 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has 109 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 71 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .262/.369/.418 on the season.

Nootbaar enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with four walks.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 35 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 68 walks and 85 RBI (154 total hits). He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .269/.355/.455 on the year.

Steer has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 134 hits with 21 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a .280/.353/.470 slash line so far this year.

Friedl heads into this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .382 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 2-for-2 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1

