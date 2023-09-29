Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (81-78) and Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, September 29 at Busch Stadium. The contest will start at 8:15 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cardinals have +100 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-5, 4.46 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (2-2, 5.09 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 21 out of the 39 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (42.9%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won 27 of 61 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cardinals had a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Juan Yepez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+290) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

