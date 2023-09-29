Friday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (69-90) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (81-78) at 8:15 PM ET (on September 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Reds will call on Brandon Williamson (4-5) against the Cardinals and Jake Woodford (2-2).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have come away with 33 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win 27 times in 61 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (698 total, 4.4 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule