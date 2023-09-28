The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) are 5.5-point favorites when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) in conference play on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The game's over/under is set at 60.5.

Western Kentucky owns the 85th-ranked offense this year (367.5 yards per game), and have been less effective defensively, ranking sixth-worst with 497.8 yards allowed per game. Middle Tennessee has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS with 21.0 points per game. It has been better defensively, surrendering 31.0 points per contest (106th-ranked).

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -5.5 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -225 +185

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

One of Western Kentucky's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Western Kentucky has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Western Kentucky has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hilltoppers a 69.2% chance to win.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 1,064 passing yards for Western Kentucky, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 47 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Davion Ervin-Poindexter, has carried the ball 21 times for 101 yards (25.3 per game).

Markese Stepp has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 88 yards (22.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 21 catches for 255 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has caught 18 passes while averaging 59.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Blue Smith has been the target of 13 passes and racked up 10 grabs for 118 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Kendrick Simpkins has racked up 4.0 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 4.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

Talique Allen, Western Kentucky's tackle leader, has 20 tackles this year.

Aaron Key leads the team with one interception, while also recording 12 tackles and one pass defended.

