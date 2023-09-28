Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Taylor County, Kentucky this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Campbellsville High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Danville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Russell County High School at Taylor County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
