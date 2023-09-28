The St. Louis Cardinals and Richie Palacios (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

Palacios is batting .278 with five doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Palacios has recorded a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including five multi-hit games (18.5%).

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Palacios has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8%.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (18.5%), including one multi-run game.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .222 AVG .326 .263 OBP .362 .333 SLG .698 2 XBH 8 1 HR 4 5 RBI 9 3/2 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings