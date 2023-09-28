Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you reside in Daviess County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Owensboro Catholic Schools at Todd County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Elkton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Owensboro High School at Marshall County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Benton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
