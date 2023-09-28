Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have +600 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-best in the NFL as of September 28.
Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -349
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+600), the Chiefs are second-best in the league. They are far below that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Chiefs were +600 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, based on their +600 moneyline odds, is 14.3%.
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- One Chiefs game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.
- The Chiefs are 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Kansas City has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.
- The Chiefs own the sixth-ranked defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking fifth-best with 390.3 yards per game.
- The Chiefs own the ninth-ranked offense this season (26.0 points per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 13.3 points allowed per game.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 803 yards (267.7 per game), completing 65.5%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
- On the ground, Mahomes has scored zero TDs and gained 103 yards.
- On the ground, Isiah Pacheco has scored one touchdown and accumulated 155 yards (51.7 per game).
- Pacheco also has seven catches for 47 yards and zero scores.
- In two games, Travis Kelce has 11 catches for 95 yards (47.5 per game) and two scores.
- In three games, Jerick McKinnon has rushed for 7 yards (2.3 per game) and zero scores.
- As a tone-setter on defense, the Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed has registered 14 tackles and 3.0 TFL in his three games.
Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Chiefs Player Futures
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|L 21-20
|+2200
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|W 17-9
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|W 41-10
|+40000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+900
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+900
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:16 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.