When the Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) go head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) at American Family Field on Thursday, September 28 at 4:10 PM ET, Corbin Burnes will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 196).

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (10-8, 3.46 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (6-2, 4.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 49, or 59%, of the 83 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Brewers have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 4-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+290) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Iván Herrera 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+290)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.