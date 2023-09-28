Thursday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on September 28.

The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (10-8) for the Brewers and Dakota Hudson (6-2) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (698 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule