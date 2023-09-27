Lars Nootbaar vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 70 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this year (70 of 111), with multiple hits 28 times (25.2%).
- He has homered in 12 games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in 35 games this year (31.5%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.2%).
- In 48.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.245
|AVG
|.277
|.352
|OBP
|.384
|.383
|SLG
|.455
|13
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|42/34
|K/BB
|54/36
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miley (9-4) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 115 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.