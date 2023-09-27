Juan Yepez -- with a slugging percentage of .158 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on September 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Juan Yepez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Juan Yepez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Juan Yepez At The Plate

Yepez is batting .180 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Yepez has had a base hit in eight of 22 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Yepez has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this season (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Juan Yepez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .125 AVG .231 .125 OBP .333 .250 SLG .385 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 1 RBI 1 8/0 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings