Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Brewers on September 27, 2023
Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Yelich are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at American Family Field on Wednesday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).
Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 157 hits with 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .267/.362/.444 slash line so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 21
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Lars Nootbaar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Nootbaar Stats
- Lars Nootbaar has 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 70 walks and 43 RBI (107 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .262/.369/.421 on the year.
Nootbaar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 24
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Wade Miley Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Miley Stats
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Wade Miley (9-4) for his 23rd start of the season.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Miley has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Miley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 21
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 15
|5.2
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|at Yankees
|Sep. 9
|3.2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|6.1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at Cubs
|Aug. 28
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 149 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 74 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.365/.448 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 22
|3-for-4
|4
|2
|5
|10
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 15
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI (128 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .239/.317/.422 slash line on the season.
- Santana has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Sep. 22
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
