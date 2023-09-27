Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) on Wednesday, September 27, when they match up with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88) at American Family Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+110). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (9-4, 3.20 ERA) vs Zack Thompson - STL (5-7, 4.57 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 48, or 58.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 33-24 (57.9%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (44%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a mark of 19-23 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Juan Yepez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

