The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 24 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .241.

In 58.6% of his 128 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 128), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this year (21.9%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (47 of 128), with two or more runs 12 times (9.4%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 60 .253 AVG .228 .305 OBP .292 .371 SLG .411 14 XBH 26 6 HR 6 28 RBI 18 37/14 K/BB 44/18 15 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings