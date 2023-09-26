Tommy Edman vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 24 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .241.
- In 58.6% of his 128 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 128), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this year (21.9%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (7.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (47 of 128), with two or more runs 12 times (9.4%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.253
|AVG
|.228
|.305
|OBP
|.292
|.371
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|26
|6
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|18
|37/14
|K/BB
|44/18
|15
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (192 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
