How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at American Family Field.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 206 home runs.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with a .418 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 692 (4.4 per game).
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Zack Thompson (5-7) for his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Thompson has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished 11 of them without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Adrian Houser
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Wade Miley
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|L 4-2
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|W 5-2
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Nick Martínez
|9/24/2023
|Padres
|L 12-2
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Michael Wacha
|9/26/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Adrian Houser
|9/27/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/29/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Connor Phillips
|9/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Brandon Williamson
|10/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Hunter Greene
