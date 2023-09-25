After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Chengdu Open in his most recent tournament (eliminated by Arthur Rinderknech), Marcos Giron will begin The Astana Open versus Stan Wawrinka (in the round of 32). Giron is +2500 to win this tournament at National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena).

Giron at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Giron's Next Match

In his opener at The Astana Open, on Wednesday, September 27 (at 10:00 PM ET) in the round of 32, Giron will play Wawrinka.

Giron Stats

Giron lost his last match, 6-7, 4-6 versus Rinderknech in the Round of 16 of the Chengdu Open on September 23, 2023.

Giron is 26-28 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

In 18 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Giron is 16-18 in matches.

Giron has played 24.8 games per match in his 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Giron, in 34 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 24.3 games per match and won 48.8% of them.

Giron, over the past year, has won 77.0% of his service games and 23.0% of his return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Giron has won 75.7% of his games on serve and 21.5% on return.

