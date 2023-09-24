The Cleveland Browns (1-1) and the Tennessee Titans (1-1) square off at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Browns vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights (2022)

The Titans scored 17.5 points per game last season, 4.9 fewer than the Browns gave up (22.4).

The Titans racked up 296.8 yards per game last season, 34.4 fewer yards than the 331.2 the Browns allowed per contest.

Last season Tennessee rushed for just 9.6 fewer yards (125.4) than Cleveland allowed per contest (135).

Last season the Titans turned the ball over 23 times, three more than the Browns' takeaways (20).

Titans Away Performance (2022)

The Titans' average points scored in away games a season ago (17) was lower than their overall average (17.5). But their average points allowed on the road (21.6) was higher than overall (21.1).

On the road, the Titans accumulated 274.1 yards per game and conceded 348.3. That was less than they gained (296.8) and allowed (351.6) overall.

Tennessee's average yards passing in road games (135.6) was lower than its overall average (171.4). And its average yards allowed away from home (290.8) was higher than overall (274.8).

On the road, the Titans racked up 138.6 rushing yards per game and conceded 57.6. That was more than they gained overall (125.4), and less than they allowed (76.9).

The Titans' offensive third-down percentage in away games last year (32.8%) was lower than their overall average (36.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (35.3%) was higher than overall (34.2%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New Orleans L 16-15 CBS 9/17/2023 Los Angeles W 27-24 CBS 9/24/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 10/1/2023 Cincinnati - FOX 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore - NFL Network

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.