Titans vs. Browns Injury Report — Week 3
The Tennessee Titans' (1-1) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Browns (1-1) currently has 11 players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 from Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Last time out, the Titans won 27-24 over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Browns fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-22 in their most recent game.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amani Hooker
|DB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Quad
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Foot
|Questionable
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Teair Tart
|DT
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kearis Jackson
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Anthony Kendall
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Peter Skoronski
|OL
|Abdomen
|Out
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|James Hudson
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Pectoral
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Za'Darius Smith
|DE
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sione Takitaki
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Elbow
|Out
|David Njoku
|TE
|Nir - rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Siaki Ika
|DT
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
Titans vs. Browns Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Browns or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Titans Season Insights (2022)
- The Titans were a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. Defensively, they ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- Tennessee ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (17.5 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per contest.
- With 171.4 offensive passing yards per game (third-worst) and 274.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense (worst) last season, the Titans were outplayed on both sides of the ball in the passing game.
- Tennessee had the 13th-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (125.4 per game), and it was better on defense, ranking best with only 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Titans forced 20 total turnovers (20th in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -3, 22nd-ranked in the league.
Titans vs. Browns Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Browns (-175), Titans (+145)
- Total: 38.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.