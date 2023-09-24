Our computer model predicts a win for the Cleveland Browns when they play the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Browns averaged 349.1 yards per game on offense last year (14th in NFL), and they allowed 331.2 yards per game (14th) on defense. The Titans were a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On defense, they ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

Titans vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3.5) Toss Up (39.5) Browns 20, Titans 19

Titans Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season, the Titans had an ATS record of 3-2.

Tennessee games hit the over five out of 17 times last year.

The average total for Titans games last season was 42.3 points, 2.8 more than this game's over/under.

Browns Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Browns have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

The Browns covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Cleveland and its opponent combined to hit the over in eight of 17 contests last season.

The point total average for Browns games last season was 43.2, 3.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Browns 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 21.2 22.4 22.5 20.8 20.1 23.9 Tennessee 17.5 21.1 18.1 20.6 17 21.6

