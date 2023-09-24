Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a difficult matchup in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 133.5 per game.

Tannehill has passed for 444 yards (222.0 per game) this season while completing 62.1% of his throws, with one TD pass and three picks. On four carries, Tannehill has rushed for 17 yards, tallying one TD and averaging 8.5 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tannehill and the Titans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tannehill vs. the Browns

Tannehill vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games No opposing quarterbacks have thrown for 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have given up one or more passing TDs to one opposing quarterback this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than one TD in a matchup with Cleveland in 2023.

Tannehill will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Browns concede 133.5 passing yards per contest.

The Browns' defense is ranked first in the NFL with one passing TD conceded so far this season.

Watch Titans vs Browns on Fubo!

Ryan Tannehill Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 195.5 (-115)

195.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-250)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tannehill with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tannehill Passing Insights

Tannehill has gone over his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Titans, who are 21st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 50.9% of the time while running 49.1%.

Tannehill's 7.7 yards per attempt rank fifth in the NFL.

Tannehill has completed a touchdown pass once out of two games this season.

He has scored two of his team's three offensive touchdowns this season (66.7%).

Tannehill has passed eight times out of his 58 total attempts while in the red zone (47.1% of his team's red zone plays).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tannehill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 20-for-24 / 246 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 16-for-34 / 198 YDS / 0 TDs / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.