How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 24
West Ham United versus Liverpool FC is one of many solid options on Sunday's Premier League schedule.
Live coverage of all Premier League action on Sunday is available to you, with the information provided below.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Liverpool FC vs West Ham United
West Ham United (3-1-1) journeys to take on Liverpool FC (4-1-0) at Anfield in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-255)
- Underdog: West Ham United (+600)
- Draw: (+450)
Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
AFC Bournemouth (0-3-2) is on the road to play Brighton & Hove Albion (4-0-1) at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-240)
- Underdog: AFC Bournemouth (+600)
- Draw: (+425)
Watch Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa (3-0-2) travels to play Chelsea FC (1-2-2) at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Chelsea FC (-110)
- Underdog: Aston Villa (+290)
- Draw: (+290)
Watch Arsenal FC vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur (4-1-0) is on the road to play Arsenal FC (4-1-0) at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-150)
- Underdog: Tottenham Hotspur (+360)
- Draw: (+340)
Watch Sheffield United vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United (2-0-3) makes the trip to take on Sheffield United (0-1-4) at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Newcastle United (-215)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+550)
- Draw: (+380)
