DeAndre Hopkins will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hopkins has recorded a team-leading 105 receiving yards (52.5 per game), reeling in 11 balls out of 18 targets this campaign.

Hopkins vs. the Browns

Hopkins vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 55 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 55 REC YPG / REC TD Cleveland has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed one opposing player to register a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Hopkins will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Browns give up 133.5 passing yards per game.

The Browns' defense ranks first in the NFL by giving up 0.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (one total passing TD).

Titans Player Previews

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-111)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of two games this season.

Hopkins has 31.0% of his team's target share (18 targets on 58 passing attempts).

He has 105 receiving yards on 18 targets to rank 103rd in NFL play with 5.8 yards per target.

Hopkins, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hopkins has been targeted two times in the red zone (25.0% of his team's eight red zone pass attempts).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

