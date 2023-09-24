Chiefs vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
According to sportsbooks, the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (0-2). This game has a point total of 47.5.
The Chiefs' betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Bears. The Bears' betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Chiefs.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Chiefs vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-12.5)
|47.5
|-750
|+525
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-12.5)
|47.5
|-770
|+540
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 3 Odds
- Click here for Bills vs Commanders
- Click here for Patriots vs Jets
- Click here for Texans vs Jaguars
- Click here for Broncos vs Dolphins
- Click here for Giants vs 49ers
Kansas City vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Chiefs vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Kansas City went 7-10-0 last year.
- The Chiefs had one win ATS (1-3) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater last season.
- Last year, eight of Kansas City's 17 games hit the over.
- Chicago posted a 5-10-1 record against the spread last year.
- There were 10 Chicago games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.