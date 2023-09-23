Our computer model predicts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will take down the Troy Trojans on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Veterans Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Western Kentucky vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (+3.5) Under (58.5) Western Kentucky 32, Troy 23

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Hilltoppers have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Hilltoppers is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

One of the Hilltoppers' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Western Kentucky this season is 9.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 63.6%.

The Trojans are winless against the spread this year.

One Trojans game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

Troy games this season have posted an average total of 48.0, which is 10.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Hilltoppers vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 25 29.3 31 23 13 42 Western Kentucky 34.3 36.3 46.5 23 10 63

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.