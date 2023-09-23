Based on our computer projection model, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will take down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels when the two teams match up at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which starts at 6:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-4.6) 51.3 Southeast Missouri State 28, Eastern Kentucky 23

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 OVC Predictions

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

No Redhawks two games with a set total this season have hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have one win against the spread this season.

The Colonels have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Redhawks vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 18 40.3 24 27 15 47 Southeast Missouri State 23.3 26 35 16.5 0 45

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.