When the Louisville Cardinals play the Boston College Eagles at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection model predicts the Cardinals will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Louisville vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (54.5) Louisville 34, Boston College 21

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread this season.

Louisville has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

One Cardinals game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 54.5 points, 2.3 more than the average point total for Louisville games this season.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 14-point underdogs this year, Boston College is 1-0 against the spread.

Each Eagles three game with a set total have hit the over.

The average over/under in Boston College games this season is 4.3 less points than the point total of 54.5 for this outing.

Cardinals vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 38.7 16 56 0 -- -- Boston College 28 28.7 28 28.7 -- --

