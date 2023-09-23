ACC rivals will clash when the Louisville Cardinals (3-0) face the Boston College Eagles (1-2). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Louisville vs. Boston College? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Louisville vs. Boston College?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 34, Boston College 20

Louisville 34, Boston College 20 Louisville has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Cardinals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -600 or shorter.

Boston College lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Boston College (+14)



Boston College (+14) Louisville has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 14 points or more.

Boston College has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Louisville vs. Boston College matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Boston College has played two games with a combined score over 54.5 points.

The over/under for the contest of 54.5 is 12.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisville (38.7 points per game) and Boston College (28 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.2 56.5 50 Implied Total AVG 36.3 50 29.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 0-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Boston College

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 50.2 Implied Total AVG 32.7 32.7 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.