The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The contest has a 50.5-point over/under.

Kentucky is averaging 407 yards per game on offense, which ranks 57th in the FBS. Defensively, the Wildcats rank 26th, surrendering 281.7 yards per game. With 34.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Vanderbilt ranks 44th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 99th, surrendering 29.3 points per game.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kentucky -13.5 -115 -105 50.5 -105 -115 -550 +400

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

One of Kentucky's three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Kentucky has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Kentucky has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wildcats an 84.6% chance to win.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 855 yards (285 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 61.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 33 times for 236 yards (78.7 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 143 receiving yards on nine catches with two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Demie Sumo has carried the ball four times for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's leads his squad with 260 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 16 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Dane Key's nine receptions have yielded 138 yards and one touchdown.

Trevin Wallace, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has recorded 3.5 sacks, four TFL and 20 tackles.

Maxwell Hairston has a team-high one interception to go along with 15 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

