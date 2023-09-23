The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) will play their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Kentucky has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this season in four games with a spread.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.