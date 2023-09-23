The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) will play their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-14) 50.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Kentucky (-13.5) 49.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this season in four games with a spread.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

