SEC opponents will do battle when the Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 27

Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 27 Kentucky has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Vanderbilt lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Commodores have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and won that game.

The Wildcats have an 84.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+13.5)



Vanderbilt (+13.5) Kentucky has covered the spread two times in 2023.

The Wildcats have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Vanderbilt has not covered the spread yet this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game once this season.

This season, every game Vanderbilt has played finished with a combined score over 50.5 points.

The total for the contest of 50.5 is 20 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kentucky (35.7 points per game) and Vanderbilt (34.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.2 53.2 Implied Total AVG 41 41 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 54.3 56.8 Implied Total AVG 36 40 32 ATS Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-1 2-0-0 1-0-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

