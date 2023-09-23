Fans watching from Kentucky will have their eyes on the Boston College Eagles versus the Louisville Cardinals, which is one of many solid options on the Week 4 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-13.5)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-3.5)

Morehead State Eagles at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium

O'Shaughnessy Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-14)

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Roy Kidd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

