Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from Kentucky will have their eyes on the Boston College Eagles versus the Louisville Cardinals, which is one of many solid options on the Week 4 college football slate.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-13.5)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-3.5)
Morehead State Eagles at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-14)
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.