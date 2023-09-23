Georgia vs. UAB Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the UAB Blazers at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Georgia vs. UAB Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|UAB (+40.5)
|Over (54.5)
|Georgia 41, UAB 17
Georgia Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs haven't won a game against the spread this season.
- Georgia is winless against the spread when it has played as 40.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).
- The Bulldogs have yet to go over the total this year.
- The over/under in this game (54.5) is equal to the average total for Georgia games this season.
UAB Betting Info (2023)
- The Blazers are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- In theBlazers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
- The average total for UAB games this year is 2.0 more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.
Bulldogs vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Georgia
|39.0
|8.0
|39.0
|8.0
|--
|--
|UAB
|30.3
|32.0
|28.0
|23.5
|35.0
|49.0
