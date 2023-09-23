The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the best odds in the entire NFL to win the Super Bowl at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -250

-250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Chiefs games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

The Chiefs had a 7-1 record at home and were 7-2 on the road last season.

When underdogs, Kansas City picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his throws, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Also, Mahomes ran for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +25000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +6600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +12500 7 October 22 Chargers - +3000 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +12500 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1300 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +750 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +10000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +10000 16 December 25 Raiders - +10000 17 December 31 Bengals - +2000 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +3000

