Cardinals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the San Diego Padres (76-78) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-87) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Padres coming out on top. Game time is at 8:40 PM on September 23.
The probable pitchers are Nick Martinez (5-4) for the Padres and Jake Woodford (2-2) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.
- The Cardinals have been victorious in 31, or 43.1%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, St. Louis has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- St. Louis scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (685 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|L 4-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 29
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Connor Phillips
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.