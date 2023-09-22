Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Whitley County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Whitley County, Kentucky this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whitley County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Corbin High School at Hazard High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
