Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6600, the Tennessee Titans are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 22.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- A total of five Titans games last season went over the point total.
- While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).
- The Titans went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.
- Tennessee won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Titans Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- In addition, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.
- DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago for the Cardinals.
- In the passing game with the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Kevin Byard registered 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.
Titans Player Futures
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+2800
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+75000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
