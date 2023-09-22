The New York Mets (71-82) will look for continued power from a batter on a roll against the Philadelphia Phillies (84-69) on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park. Mark Vientos is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Taijuan Walker (15-5) for the Phillies and Tylor Megill (8-8) for the Mets.

Phillies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.45 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (8-8, 4.94 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

The Phillies' Walker (15-5) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.45 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 29 games this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 29 chances this season.

Walker has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 29 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Taijuan Walker vs. Mets

The Mets are batting .239 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .408 (18th in the league) with 202 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Mets to go 5-for-35 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in 10 innings this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

The Mets are sending Megill (8-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.94 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.94, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opposing batters have a .292 batting average against him.

Megill has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Megill will try to extend a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

