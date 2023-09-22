Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Perry County, Kentucky this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Perry County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Corbin High School at Hazard High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
