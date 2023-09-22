Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in McLean County, Kentucky this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
McLean County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
McLean County High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Morganfield, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
