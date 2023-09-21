Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 21 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
- Last season, five Titans games hit the over.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.
- Tennessee won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.
- Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.
- In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).
- In 15 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- As a playmaker on defense, Kevin Byard posted 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.
Titans Player Futures
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+2800
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+25000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+75000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
