The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) and Georgia State Panthers (3-0) will battle in a clash of Sun Belt opponents at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State?

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Georgia State 17

Coastal Carolina 31, Georgia State 17 Coastal Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Chanticleers have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This is the first time Georgia State will play as an underdog this season.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +225 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chanticleers' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (-6.5)



Coastal Carolina (-6.5) Coastal Carolina has played three games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Thus far in 2023, Georgia State is unbeaten against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to exceed Thursday's over/under of 62.5 points once this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 75.6 points per game, 13.1 points more than the point total of 62.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.8 58 66.5 Implied Total AVG 41 41 41 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 54.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 29.5 29 30 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.